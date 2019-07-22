LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- Two fires are burning on hundreds of acres in the Grapevine along the 5 Freeway, forcing some evacuations in the Lebec area.
The north fire has burned about 75 acres near Lebec and is already listed as 85% contained by Sunday evening, firefighters say.
Another fire is burning about 200 yards down the road and has consumed 150 acres. It's about 30% contained.
The fires were first reported around 3:30 p.m. near Digier Road.
At least two air tankers and four choppers were helping firefighters.
Evacuations have been ordered in the area.
So far there has been no reported property damage in the area.
Evacuations ordered as two brush fires burn along 5 Freeway in Grapevine
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News