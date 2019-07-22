Evacuations ordered as two brush fires burn along 5 Freeway in Grapevine

LEBEC, Calif. (KABC) -- Two fires are burning on hundreds of acres in the Grapevine along the 5 Freeway, forcing some evacuations in the Lebec area.The north fire has burned about 75 acres near Lebec and is already listed as 85% contained by Sunday evening, firefighters say.Another fire is burning about 200 yards down the road and has consumed 150 acres. It's about 30% contained.The fires were first reported around 3:30 p.m. near Digier Road.At least two air tankers and four choppers were helping firefighters.Evacuations have been ordered in the area.So far there has been no reported property damage in the area.