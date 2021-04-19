Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns near Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County

GAVILAN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations have been ordered near the Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County after a 10-acre brush fire was threatening homes.Residents east of Gavilan Road and south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras and north of Idaleona Road were being ordered to evacuate.Officials say about 24 homes are being evacuated.The fire was first reported at 1:33 p.m. near Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, with firefighters describing it as "burning at a rapid rate."Aircraft, dozers and hand crews were being dispatched to the scene.No injuries were immediately reported.The blaze has been named the Chico Fire. Chico Drive is in the area where the fire originated.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.