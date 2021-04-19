brush fire

Evacuations ordered as brush fire burns near Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County

By ABC7.com staff
GAVILAN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations have been ordered near the Gavilan Hills area of Riverside County after a 20-acre brush fire was threatening homes.

Residents east of Gavilan Road and south of Esperanza Drive, west of Piedras and north of Idaleona Road were being ordered to evacuate.

Officials say about 24 homes are being evacuated.

The fire was first reported at 1:33 p.m. near Gavilan Road and Bonita Drive, with firefighters describing it as five acres but "burning at a rapid rate."

By around 4 p.m. it had spread to 20 acres, but firefighters said they had managed to stop its forward spread.

RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
If there's time, here is a list of essentials to take with you during a wildfire evacuation. Above all else, follow the instructions given and get out of harm's way.



Aircraft, dozers and hand crews were being dispatched to the scene.

One firefighter incurred injuries which were described as not life-threatening.

The blaze has been named the Chico Fire. Chico Drive is in the area where the fire originated.

