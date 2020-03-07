'Heartbreaking:' Tennessee authorities believe to have found remains of missing 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday night they believe they have found the remains belonging to missing 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell.

Boswell was last seen in December 2019, but she was not reported missing until February.

WJHL reports TBI and detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office searched a property belonging to a family member of Evelyn's mother, Megan Boswell, in northeast Tennessee.



Authorities said they found the possible remains of the 15-month old there.

WATCH: Tenn. Bureau of Investigation gives briefing after remains believed to be Evelyn Boswell found
EMBED More News Videos



"At this time, the investigation is still in the very early stages," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said during a news conference Friday night. "There is a lot of work left to be done."

The TBI said an autopsy is pending and the investigation is ongoing.

In late February, investigators searched a mobile home park in Sullivan County, Tennesee, in connection with her disappearance.

A few days before, authorities searched a pond in Wilkesboro, North Carolina. That search proved "inconclusive."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesearchmissing girlamber alerttoddleru.s. & worldbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
Show More
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
More TOP STORIES News