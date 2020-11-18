Evening news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Effort underway to push for CA's 1st Latino U.S. senator
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
8,000 fraudulent voter registration applications filed in LA
What will Black Friday look like this year?
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
Show More
Funding issued to improve freeway bottleneck in Diamond Bar
US dropping case against former Mexican defense secretary
New technology aims to slow spread of COVID-19, make gatherings safer
NFL assembles all-Black officiating crew for first time
Biden could face a student loan mess if pandemic relief expires
More TOP STORIES News