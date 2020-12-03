Evening news update

WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
WEATHER ALERT
Fire Weather Watch
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County seeing 'terrifying increases' in COVID-19 cases
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Pasadena issues limited stay-at-home order amid COVID surge
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Brush fire near Corona Airport grows to 50 acres
2 bald eagles building nest near Big Bear Lake
Olympic medalist Rafer Johnson, 86, dies at LA home
IE woman finally gets EDD funds back from BofA after 2 months
Here's what new California stay-at-home order could look like
More than 271K SC Edison customers at risk of new power outages
CDC shortens COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days
Cities look to break away from LA County health department
