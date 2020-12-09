Evening news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 separate brush fires erupt near Ventura
DTLA commercial building fire shuts down 10 Fwy lanes
'Superspreader': 158 arrested at underground party in Palmdale
Half of Americans plan to get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP, survey finds
COVID Q&A: UCLA expert answers viewers questions
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
Suspect in chase drives wrong way on 105 Freeway
Show More
State alert reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
54K without power amid stay home order in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News