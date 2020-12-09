WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Evening news update
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 separate brush fires erupt near Ventura
DTLA commercial building fire shuts down 10 Fwy lanes
'Superspreader': 158 arrested at underground party in Palmdale
Half of Americans plan to get COVID-19 vaccine ASAP, survey finds
COVID Q&A: UCLA expert answers viewers questions
William Shakespeare among 1st vaccinated in England
Suspect in chase drives wrong way on 105 Freeway
Show More
State alert reminds SoCal to stay home as hospitalizations rise
Nurse loses job over TikTok video
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
SoCal restaurant owners defy orders to close
54K without power amid stay home order in SoCal
More TOP STORIES News