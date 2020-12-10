WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Evening news update
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
CA bill would tighten hiring rules for new officers
OC residents voice frustration over stay-home orders
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Kmart Big Bear Lake store will close in early 2021
Show More
Venice Boardwalk shooting victim ID'ed as mother of newborn
California playgrounds can open under updated stay-home order
Stater Bros. extends hazard pay bonuses for workers
LA County could get first doses of COVID vaccine next week
Truck crash sets off fire, injuring 6 in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News