Evening news update

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dad charged after kids found decapitated, disturbing details released
LA County deaths milestone leaves health director choked with emotion
Child dies from rare illness linked to COVID, 1st such death in LA County
CA bill would tighten hiring rules for new officers
OC residents voice frustration over stay-home orders
SpaceX's Starship crash-lands at end of test launch
Kmart Big Bear Lake store will close in early 2021
Show More
Venice Boardwalk shooting victim ID'ed as mother of newborn
California playgrounds can open under updated stay-home order
Stater Bros. extends hazard pay bonuses for workers
LA County could get first doses of COVID vaccine next week
Truck crash sets off fire, injuring 6 in San Bernardino
More TOP STORIES News