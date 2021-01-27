ice cream

Jeni's Splendid releases Everything Bagel flavored ice cream

PHILADELPHIA -- The ice cream company 'Jeni's Splendid' has released a new flavor that has people talking - Everything Bagel!

The taste is said to be just what you would imagine: a dense, salty, subtly sweet cream cheese flavor with butter, sesame, poppy seeds, onions and garlic.



Here is what Jeni's has to say about its latest creation:

"There are rare moments when we create a flavor so shockingly good the Jeni's test kitchen looks like a soundless rave. We can't help but dance. Shimmy. Feel the flavor in our bones. This is one of those ice creams. A soul-shaking, dancing-with-no-music kind of delicious. Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds-and yes, onions and garlic-schmeared throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream. An ice cream acceptable to eat any time of day."

The ice cream is now available in pints from Jeni's Scoop shops across the country or online at jenis.com.

If Everything Bagel is not really your thing, Jeni's also has other flavors like Wildberry Lavender that is said to taste like " fruit cereal milk," Skillet Cinnamon Roll, and Sweet Cream Biscuits and Peach Jam.

