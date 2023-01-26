'Everything Everywhere All at Once' cast and crew visit Monterey Park to honor shooting victims

The cast and crew dined at one of the city's popular restaurants, sayin the city should be loved and not feared.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- The cast and crew of the Oscar-nominated film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" honored the victims of the Monterey Park massacre with a touching Lunar New Year celebration.

Film producer Jonathan Wang posted a photo on Instagram showing the movie's cast and crew celebrating at the Atlantic Seafood and Dim Sum restaurant in Monterey Park on Monday.

In the caption, Wang said though it was bittersweet to celebrate the occasion, the cast and crew wanted to honor those impacted by Saturday's massacre.

"We wanted to come as a family to stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Monterey Park to say this wonderful city-full of beautiful people and delicious food- is not to be feared but LOVED. It should be supported and celebrated and delighted in," read the caption.

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" led nominations to the 95th Academy Awards, putting the spotlight on Asian and Asian American actors.

Monterey Park is a small community of approximately 61,000 people - a predominantly Asian community. The city was hosting the Monterey Park Lunar New Year Festival the day of the shooting, which left 11 people dead and others injured.

Meanwhile, GoFundMe has launched a hub of verified fundraisers to help and is continually being updated with verified accounts.

You can donate via the Monterey Park Shooting: How To Help hub.