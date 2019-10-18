Ex-CSUN student athlete sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping woman on campus

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Cal State Northridge soccer player on Friday was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman on campus.

In August 2018, Davis Moreno-Jaime was charged with attacking three women. The charges included one felony count each of forcible rape and false imprisonment by violence and one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery and battery.

Prosecutors said the Loma Linda resident, who is now 20 years old, sexually assaulted one woman in January 2018.

MORE: CSUN athlete arrested on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults; police urge more victims to come forward
EMBED More News Videos

Cal State Northridge and Los Angeles police are urging women who may have been victims of sexual assault by a suspect who was recently arrested to come forward.



"The defendant allegedly sexually assaulted another woman and battered a third woman" in July of that year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.

Friday's sentence of eight years, the maximum penalty, was handed down in one of the criminal cases against Moreno-Jaime. It was issued by a judge after victims anonymously read impact statement in court, describing how the sexual assaults destroyed their lives.

The other cases are ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgelos angeleslos angeles countyrapecsu northridgesex assaultkidnap
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
Video shows shocking violence amid El Chapo's son's capture, release
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Cheerleader with Down syndrome thriving in the SFV
SoCal Edison narrows scope of customers potentially impacted by power shutoffs
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
Michael Jordan opens low-income medical clinic in NC
Show More
Disney employees give back to local communities for day of service
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Lower income neighborhoods have larger mosquitoes that may aggressively target people
Check out these secret menu items at Monty's Good Burger in Echo Park
Tarzana residents upset over latest round of road work
More TOP STORIES News