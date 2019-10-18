Ex-CSUN student athlete sentenced to 8 years in prison for raping woman on campus

Former #CSUN soccer star, scholarship student sentenced to 8 yrs for rape. Davis Moreno-Jaime also faces a misdemeanor trial for crim threat and assault trial in San Bernardino County.⁦@ABC7Courts⁩ pic.twitter.com/POMQs1j4vU — Miriam Hernandez (@abc7miriam) October 18, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former Cal State Northridge soccer player on Friday was sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman on campus.In August 2018, Davis Moreno-Jaime was charged with attacking three women. The charges included one felony count each of forcible rape and false imprisonment by violence and one misdemeanor count each of sexual battery and battery.Prosecutors said the Loma Linda resident, who is now 20 years old, sexually assaulted one woman in January 2018."The defendant allegedly sexually assaulted another woman and battered a third woman" in July of that year, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office.Friday's sentence of eight years, the maximum penalty, was handed down in one of the cases against Moreno-Jaime. The other cases are ongoing.