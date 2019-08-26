Former Fullerton police officer charged with secretly filming up teen girl's skirt while on duty

A former Fullerton Police Department resource officer was charged with secretly videotaping up the skirt of a 16-year-old high school student, authorities announced Monday.

Officer Jose Anthony Paez had several photos and video clips on his personal cellphone that were taken in November 2017 while he conducted a police investigation on school grounds, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

They were discovered during an internal investigation launched by the Fullerton Police Department in response to allegations that Paez was acting inappropriately while on duty.

A statement from Fullerton police said in part: "While conduct of the type we uncovered erodes the community's trust, and is a true disappointment to our own members, we want everyone to know that the actions of this individual are not reflective of the character of everyone else who works at the Fullerton Police Department."

Paez stopped working for the department in May.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 2 and faces a maximum of one year in jail if convicted.
