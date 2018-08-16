Ex-Hermosa Beach police officer charged with soliciting sex with minor

(Shutterstock file)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A former Hermosa Beach police officer was arrested in East Los Angeles for trying to meet with and have sex with a person he believed was a 16-year-old girl, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said.

Todd A. Lewitt, a former police officer with the Hermosa Beach Police Department, arranged a meeting to have sex with the person after making contact with her through an online dating website in late July, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said the 51-year-old man from Long Beach was arrested when he arrived in East LA at the meetup location arranged beforehand.

The woman in the sting was an undercover deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Human Trafficking Bureau.

Lewitt was charged Wednesday with one felony count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes. He faces a possible maximum sentence of four years in state prison if convicted as charged.

The case is still under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex crimeattempted sex assaultsex abusesex offensepolice officerlos angeles county sheriff's departmentLos Angeles CountyHermosa BeachLong BeachEast Los Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Aretha Franklin fans honor singer with flowers at Walk of Fame star
Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul, dies at age 76
Trader Joe's shootout: Suspect's bail raised to $23,155,000
Aretha Franklin grieved by the music industry, world
Ghost Ship fire: District attorney will no longer accept plea deals
Health warning: Many baby foods contain harmful metals
David Rothenberg, whose father set him on fire in 1983, dies at 42
Woman killed, 3 injured when minivan crashes after police chase
Show More
Bodies believed to be Colorado family found on oil property
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Tunnel to Dodger Stadium proposed by Elon Musk's Boring Co.
Glenn Close on sharing the screen with her daughter in 'The Wife'
La Canada Flintridge family captures wild cats in their backyard
More News