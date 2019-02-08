Former LAPD commander says she was fired because she's a woman

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Nicole Mehringer was at the top of her game. She was an LAPD commander with 22 years on the job.But that career came to a screeching end after she was charged last year with public drunkenness. Now she's claiming being a woman cost her her job."Men get to keep their jobs. Women get fired. That's not right," said attorney Brad Gage.Mehringer was a passenger in an off-duty, DUI case last April, found passed out in an unmarked police car with another officer passed out at the wheel. She pleaded not guilty of misdemeanor public intoxication. But Gage says LAPD fired her because she is a woman."There are officers who were arrested for driving under the influence, sometimes more than once, and still remain on the job. My client was not even driving," Gage said.Gage says he wants to challenge Mehringer's termination, but LAPD is refusing to release the official transcripts of her board of rights hearing, which he says is needed to file a legal challenge.An LAPD spokesman says the department is not holding back any documents or dragging its feet, and that requests for transcripts can take five to six months to process.As for Mehringer's allegations of discrimination, the LAPD spokesman says the department does not comment on pending litigation.Gage says Mehringer just wants to be treated fairly and get her job back."My client acknowledges wrongdoing," Gage said. "She is willing to be punished, but she wants to be punished fairly. And she wants her 22 years of exemplary service to be recognized."