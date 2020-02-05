Former LAPD officer found guilty in 2015 murder of Pomona man

Henry Solis, who was a probationary LAPD officer at the time, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury.
Salome Rodriguez Jr. was shot and killed in March of 2015.
A jury deliberated on the case for several days before reaching a verdict.
Prosecutors said Solis picked a fight with Rodriguez outside a Pomona bar. Solis was accused of then shooting Rodriguez four times as he ran away.
The defense argued Solis was acting in self-defense.
Solis was arrested by Mexican police ten weeks after the shooting.
Stay with ABC7 for the latest details on this developing story.