Former LAPD officer found guilty in 2015 murder of Pomona man

Henry Solis is handed to FBI agents from Mexican authorities after his arrest on Tuesday, May 26, 2015.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former LAPD officer accused of shooting a man to death in Pomona nearly five years ago was found guilty of murder Wednesday afternoon.

Henry Solis, who was a probationary LAPD officer at the time, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury.

Salome Rodriguez Jr. was shot and killed in March of 2015.

A jury deliberated on the case for several days before reaching a verdict.

Henry Solis, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer, was booked into Pomona jail Thursday and faces a murder charge.



Prosecutors said Solis picked a fight with Rodriguez outside a Pomona bar. Solis was accused of then shooting Rodriguez four times as he ran away.

The defense argued Solis was acting in self-defense.

Former LAPD officer Henry Solis, who is wanted in connection to the March murder of Salome Rodriguez Jr. in Pomona, has been arrested in Mexico, Eyewitness News has learned.



Solis was arrested by Mexican police ten weeks after the shooting.

Stay with ABC7 for the latest details on this developing story.
