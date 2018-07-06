LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A former Los Angeles police sergeant who went to prison for his role in the Rodney King beating has been charged with driving under the influence.
Stacey Koon, 67, faces two misdemeanor counts for a car crash in May near Castaic.
Police said Koon hit a parked car but was not hurt.
Koon and three other Los Angeles Police Department officers were charged with excessive force for the 1991 beating of King.
The acquittal of the officers led to the LA Riots the following year.
Koon went to prison on civil rights charges and was released in 1995.