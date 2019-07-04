Former Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach sentenced to 9 years in child sex assault case

By and ABC7.com staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Santa Clarita basketball coach was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in state prison and he must register as a sex offender for life.

Jeremy Andre Haggerty, 34, pleaded no-contest to sex-related charges involving teenage boys who either played on his team or were trained by him.

The charges included more than half a dozen counts of sexual battery and four counts of attempted lewd acts upon children, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

MORE: Former Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation

Investigators said Haggerty worked at several high schools in the Santa Clarita Valley, including Trinity Classical Academy, West Ranch High and Canyon High. He also worked as a personal basketball trainer.

The incidents date back nearly 10 years, during which Haggerty is accused of sexually assaulting eight victims who ranged in age between 14 and 17 years old.

Just before the judge handed down her sentence, she asked Haggerty if he had anything to say, and he said, "no."

A parent is filing suit against Hart High School in Santa Clarita and the former coach, claiming school officials either knew or should have been aware Haggerty was sexually abusing high school basketball players.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritalos angeles countychild abusehigh schoollos angeles county sheriff's departmentteenagerssex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Santa Clarita Valley basketball coach arrested on suspicion of child molestation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News