City of Industry: Ex-middle school janitor to be sentenced for sexually abusing students

EMBED </>More Videos

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for a former middle school janitor who pleaded guilty to molesting students on a City of Industry campus. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --
A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for a former middle school janitor who pleaded guilty to molesting students on a City of Industry campus.

Michael Anthony Barry, 60, was charged with sexually abusing at least eight girls at Torch Middle School.

"The suspect is being accused of inappropriate touching with female victims. Our female victims range in age from 11 to 14 years old," Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Todd Deeds said after Barry was arrested in July 2017. The incidents occurred on campus during school hours between August 2016 and May 2017.

Barry is expected to receive a sentence of 17 years in prison. Some of the girls involved in the case will give victim-impact statements before the sentence is handed down.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
molestationsex crimeschild sex assaultpublic schoolchildrenCity of IndustryLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
Camp Fire evacuee returns home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
Life in prison recommended for man who drove into counterprotesters at white nationalist rally
Indiana teen charged with killing pregnant schoolmate
Show More
Neighbors fill growing pothole with Christmas tree
Quadriplegic artist in Whittier defies odds, uses mouth to paint
Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Cudahy
Woman who accused man of rape outraged he got no jail time
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More News