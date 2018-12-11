CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. (KABC) --A sentencing hearing is scheduled to be held Tuesday for a former middle school janitor who pleaded guilty to molesting students on a City of Industry campus.
Michael Anthony Barry, 60, was charged with sexually abusing at least eight girls at Torch Middle School.
"The suspect is being accused of inappropriate touching with female victims. Our female victims range in age from 11 to 14 years old," Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Todd Deeds said after Barry was arrested in July 2017. The incidents occurred on campus during school hours between August 2016 and May 2017.
Barry is expected to receive a sentence of 17 years in prison. Some of the girls involved in the case will give victim-impact statements before the sentence is handed down.