Former student arrested for alleged threats to 'shoot up' Ayala High School in Chino Hills

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
A former student of a Chino Hills high school has been arrested for allegedly threatening to "shoot up the school," authorities said.

At around 3 p.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to Ruben S. Ayala High School regarding a report about a former student who made threats to "shoot up the school." Upon investigation, authorities identified Nicholas Ceballos, 19, as the former student who made the threats.

An arrest and search warrant were issued for Ceballos and his residence. Shortly past midnight Tuesday, Ceballos was located, taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of making criminal threats. Authorities said they concluded that there are no additional threats related to this investigation.

If you have any additional information about this case, you're urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Station's Detective Bureau at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800 78-CRIME.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school threatthreathigh schoolarreststudent safetyChino HillsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News