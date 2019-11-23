Dr. Bruce Hensel, former TV correspondent, accused of asking child to send sexually suggestive photos pleads not guilty

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former local TV medical correspondent who was accused of asking an 8-year-old girl to send sexually suggestive pictures has pleaded not guilty.
Dr. Bruce Hensel appeared in court Friday morning. The 71-year-old is charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes.
Agents were seen removing items from his home during his arrest last week as part of the investigation.
Hensel allegedly requested the images from the daughter of an acquaintance through a messaging app on or about Aug. 4, said Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the DA's Cyber Crimes Division.
Hensel's lawyer said he's innocent and is cooperating with authorities.
Hensel was a medical correspondent for KNBC for nearly three decades and had prior stints at NBC in New York and KCOP in Los Angeles.
