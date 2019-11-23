Dr. Bruce Hensel, former TV correspondent, accused of asking child to send sexually suggestive photos pleads not guilty

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A former local TV medical correspondent who was accused of asking an 8-year-old girl to send sexually suggestive pictures has pleaded not guilty.

Dr. Bruce Hensel appeared in court Friday morning. The 71-year-old is charged with one felony count of contact with a minor for sexual purposes.

Agents were seen removing items from his home during his arrest last week as part of the investigation.

Hensel allegedly requested the images from the daughter of an acquaintance through a messaging app on or about Aug. 4, said Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson of the DA's Cyber Crimes Division.

Hensel's lawyer said he's innocent and is cooperating with authorities.

Hensel was a medical correspondent for KNBC for nearly three decades and had prior stints at NBC in New York and KCOP in Los Angeles.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyarrestlos angeles police departmentnbclapdchild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
VIDEO: Metrolink train slams into RV in Santa Fe Springs
2 people, including 1 teen, shot in South LA
Don't eat romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California: FDA warning
20-year-old man, dog killed in Santa Ana shooting
10-year-old makes impressive shots during Lakers halftime event
Sneak peek of enhanced entrance to Disneyland's Tomorrowland
Show More
Latino superstar Juanes celebrates new album in Hollywood
Sherman Oaks boy raises funds to build school in birthplace of Vietnam
5 injured in violent two-car crash in Koreatown
Autism study: New research identifies gender differences
LAX officials urge passengers to plan ahead during holiday travel rush
More TOP STORIES News