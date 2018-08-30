A former UC Irvine student has been charged with impersonating a doctor. Authorities said the 23-year-old posed as a doctor at two Orange County hospitals.The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Ariya Ouskouian diagnosed a patient about a growth on his neck on May 3 at a consult room at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.When hospital staff members became suspicious and requested verification of his doctor status, Ouskouian allegedly provided the name of a UCI personnel, the DA's office said.Ouskouian is also accused of impersonating a doctor at Children's Hospital of Orange County seven different times between April 23 and June 4.According to the district attorney's office, Ouskouian told CHOC security personnel that he was a doctor and claimed he lost his hospital badge to get a temporary one to gain access to restricted floors of the hospital.UCI released the following statement:CHOC also released a statement:Ouskouian was charged on Tuesday with the following counts: providing medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor (a felony); and 8 counts of misrepresenting oneself as a licensed medical practitioner (misdemeanors).If convicted, Ouskouian faces up to 11 years in prison. The case is being investigated by the Orange Police Department.