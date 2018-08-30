ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) --A former UC Irvine student has been charged with impersonating a doctor. Authorities said the 23-year-old posed as a doctor at two Orange County hospitals.
The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Ariya Ouskouian diagnosed a patient about a growth on his neck on May 3 at a consult room at the UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange.
When hospital staff members became suspicious and requested verification of his doctor status, Ouskouian allegedly provided the name of a UCI personnel, the DA's office said.
Ouskouian is also accused of impersonating a doctor at Children's Hospital of Orange County seven different times between April 23 and June 4.
According to the district attorney's office, Ouskouian told CHOC security personnel that he was a doctor and claimed he lost his hospital badge to get a temporary one to gain access to restricted floors of the hospital.
UCI released the following statement:
"UCI cooperated with the Orange Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney's Office in this investigation. There is no indication the person impersonating a physician compromised UCI Health patient records or saw patients at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange or at UCI Health outpatient physician offices. This person was not affiliated in any way with UCI's school of medicine or residency program."
CHOC also released a statement:
"We notified California Department of Public Health and several law enforcement agencies, as well as assisted in alerting area hospitals when we discovered an individual was trying to pose as a resident. During limited time on our campus, we believe this individual did not interact with any of our patients. The individual did not have any access to patient health information. Out of deference to the prosecution and defense of this matter, we will not provide any additional details."
Ouskouian was charged on Tuesday with the following counts: providing medical diagnosis while impersonating a doctor (a felony); and 8 counts of misrepresenting oneself as a licensed medical practitioner (misdemeanors).
If convicted, Ouskouian faces up to 11 years in prison. The case is being investigated by the Orange Police Department.