Exotic parakeet stolen from Brea bird store, two suspects outstanding

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County family is looking for their pet parrot Skittles who was stolen from a bird store Sunday.The Koh family bought the baby Golden Cap Conure at Omar's Exotic Bird Store in Brea. They had been visiting him three times a week while the animal was being weaned in-store.Surveillance footage shows two people snatched Skittles from the store. The suspects left in a newer model Chevy Silverado pickup with a black metal trailer attached to the back.The public is asked to call police if they see the bird or know who the suspects are.