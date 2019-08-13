Exotic parakeet stolen from Brea bird store, two suspects outstanding

BREA, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County family is looking for their pet parrot Skittles who was stolen from a bird store Sunday.
The Koh family bought the baby Golden Cap Conure at Omar's Exotic Bird Store in Brea. They had been visiting him three times a week while the animal was being weaned in-store.
Surveillance footage shows two people snatched Skittles from the store. The suspects left in a newer model Chevy Silverado pickup with a black metal trailer attached to the back.
The public is asked to call police if they see the bird or know who the suspects are.
