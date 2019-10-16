NuStar Energy

Explosion at NuStar energy facility in Northern California caught on camera

CROCKETT, Calif. -- As a fire raged at NuStar energy facility in Crockett, California, on Tuesday afternoon, an explosion that sent the top of a tank flying was caught on camera.

A witness shared a clip that shows a massive fireball created by the explosive chemicals. The roof of that container was sent flying in the air and floating back to the earth.

The fire prompted a hazardous materials emergency that led authorities to order about 12,000 people in two communities to stay inside with all windows and doors closed.

VIDEO: Massive flames, smoke rise from NuStar Energy facility fire in Crockett near Rodeo

Emergency sirens blared and thick plumes of black smoke and flames filled the skyline around the facility in Contra Costa County.

"This is a very dynamic, rapidly evolving situation,'' Capt. George Laing of the Contra Costa Fire Department said. He said authorities received numerous reports of explosions before the fire and that the flaming tanks "are releasing chemicals that are still burning."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
contra costa countyfirefirefightersnustar energysmoke
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NUSTAR ENERGY
Fire at NorCal energy facility sparks concern over gas price increase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to address homeless crisis
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
Missing Sylmar family found at Mexico border
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
Show More
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
SoCal winter 2019 outlook: less rain, warmer temps expected
Fire at NorCal energy facility sparks concern over gas price increase
LA City Council proceeds with rent increase, eviction moratorium
More TOP STORIES News