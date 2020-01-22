Explosion, fire at commercial facility in Pacoima leaves 1 hospitalized

One person was hospitalized in unknown condition on Wednesday afternoon after an explosion and fire at a commercial building in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to the agency, the incident described as an "electrical problem" occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 12200 block of West Montague Street.

Firefighters were forced to remain at a distance from the blaze until Department of Water and Power crews arrived to shut down power at the scene.

"As soon as the electrical hazard is removed, firefighters will engage and work on fire suppression," an LAFD statement said, adding that flames were visible but the extent of the fire was not immediately known.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
