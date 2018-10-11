Explosion in Boyle Heights leaves man critically injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 45-year-old man has been critically injured in an explosion in Boyle Heights Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By ABC7.com staff
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was critically injured in an explosion that ripped apart a home in Boyle Heights Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the explosion in or near the one-story home in the 1100 block of S. Lorena Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

The victim, described only as a 45-year-old man, was transported to a nearby trauma center with critical burns.

Fire officials said there is structural damage to the walls and roof of the home, as well as the inside. Footage from AIR7 HD showed the house significantly cracked open from one side.

EMBED More News Videos

AIR7 HD is over the scene of an explosion in Boyle Heights on Thursday.



"All four walls have large cracks, the ceiling was damaged, heavily inside, and a portion of the roof was actually lifted off from this explosion," said LAFD Capt. Erick Scott.

After a primary search of the home, fire crews determined no other humans were inside the residence during the incident, but two dogs were found and rescued.

Adjacent structures were temporarily evacuated as the cause of the explosion was investigated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionfreak accidentBoyle HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
$20K reward offered in East LA college basketball player's murder
VIDEO: Thief steals American flag from Go for Broke Monument
Kanye West gives jaw-dropping performance at Oval Office
Man banned from gun range after pointing pistol at friend's head for selfie
How you can help stop spread of typhus amid LA County outbreak
Ex-Anaheim teacher apparently kills self during molestation trial
Hurricane Michael: Storm smashes rows of houses
LA City Councilman Mitchell Englander steps down
Show More
Nearly 500 caught misusing disabled-parking placards, most at Pomona fair
Toddlers come home from day care with crack cocaine
Huntington Beach police kill suspect, arrest another after chase
Grandfather, 69, ID'd as victim killed in Long Beach shooting
Toxic metal found in jewelry from Ross, Nordstrom Rack, Papaya
More News