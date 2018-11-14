Deputies investigating explosion reported at Tustin home

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to a reported explosion at a home in Tustin. (OCSD)

TUSTIN, Calif. (KABC) --
Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a possible explosion reported at a home in Tustin.

Neighbors in the 12700 block of Newport Avenue reported hearing a loud boom around 9 a.m., officials said.

Responding deputies interviewed and detained a homeowner at the location.

They believe there may be additional explosive materials in the home. They are working to obtain a search warrant to enter the property.

Newport Avenue was closed in both directions from Wass Street to Warner Avenue as officials investigate.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.

