.@OCSheriff: deputies responded to a home around 9A after neighbors reported a loud boom. Interviewed & detained homeowner. Believe there may potentially be explosive materials/devices in home. Waiting for search warrant to enter. https://t.co/h6fKGwJKfJ — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) November 14, 2018

Orange County Sheriff's Department deputies are investigating a possible explosion reported at a home in Tustin.Neighbors in the 12700 block of Newport Avenue reported hearing a loud boom around 9 a.m., officials said.Responding deputies interviewed and detained a homeowner at the location.They believe there may be additional explosive materials in the home. They are working to obtain a search warrant to enter the property.Newport Avenue was closed in both directions from Wass Street to Warner Avenue as officials investigate.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.