Extra security seen at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus injured teacher, student

Extra security was seen at CHAMPS Charter High School one day after gun violence broke out just off campus.

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Students, parents and staff at a Van Nuys high school are still reeling one day after a shooting just off campus left a teacher and student wounded.

Extra security was seen at CHAMPS Charter High School of the Arts Multimedia & Performing on the corner of Van Nuys Boulevard and Hartford Street on Friday.

The unidentified teacher and student were both caught in the crossfire of the shooting across the street from the school on Thursday during the lunch hour. Authorities said the 11th-grade student suffered a leg injury and the faculty member suffered an arm injury.

Police were able to close in on the shooting suspects and take both into custody. Police believe they recovered the weapon.

The campus was locked during the chaos, but for junior and senior high school students dining just off campus, many said they were afraid for themselves during the gunfire.

William Holloway injured his arm scrambling to get to safety during the shooting. He said the worst raced through his mind while the gunshots rang out, and he and other students dashed for cover.

"Somebody could be dead, shot, and then it turns out my friend got shot in his leg and my assistant principal," he said.

Some students described the fear and concern that remain just a day after the gunfire.

"I'm a little freaked out only because I haven't had those chills yet where it was like everything just happened automatically," said student Savanna. "I heard the gunshots, but I didn't do much."

Campus security said school officials are debating the issue of whether to allow students to continue lunching off campus and are seeking input from parents.

Some students told Eyewitness News that it's a freedom they don't want to lose despite the shooting.
