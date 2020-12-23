SoCal Live Cams: Holiday edition
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 4pm
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump suggests he won't sign COVID relief bill
Kirk Cameron hosts 2nd caroling event as COVID-19 cases surge
1st Moderna vaccines distributed in Long Beach
SD assemblywoman nominated to serve as next CA secretary of state
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
Jessica Ancona, mayor of El Monte, still dealing with effects of COVID-19
Man who jumped down plane's slide with dog says PTSD prompted the move
Show More
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Young child, woman found dead inside home in Westlake area
COVID-19 forces woman to face eviction after holidays
CHP seeking witnesses in Ontario freeway shooting that killed elderly man
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
More TOP STORIES News