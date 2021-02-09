Eyewitness News at 5am

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
LA County search and rescue team on alert for 'the big one'
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
California probes whistleblower allegations from Santa Clarita COVID lab
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
White House: Biden 'clearly opposes any effort to recall' Newsom
Dems call Trump 'inciter in chief' of Capitol attack in trial
Show More
From prison to Hollywood star: Danny Trejo to publish memoir
'American Idol' judges talk return, COVID safety
LA Zoo to reopen next week with additional safety protocols
Long Beach woman, born during 1918 Spanish flu era, gets COVID vaccine
Knott's Berry Farm announces Taste of Boysenberry Festival
More TOP STORIES News