Eyewitness News at 5am - April 1, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - April 1, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Investigators to release new information on OC mass shooting
Pfizer says COVID vaccine protection lasts at least 6 months
How soon will LA County reach herd immunity?
Massive pallet yard fire in Compton destroys 3 homes
CHP use PIT maneuver to end chase in Moreno Valley area
Officer video shows George Floyd struggle, then takedown
Referee collapses during USC-Gonzaga game
Show More
Texas deputy captured on camera punching teen on ATV
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Suspect in custody after fire at Laguna Hills home
Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make over $200K
Scammers targeting people who've received COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News