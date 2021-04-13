Live look at Big Bear eagle nest via Friends of Big Bear Valley
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 13, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 13, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
These SoCal sites offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
ArcLight Cinemas, Pacific Theatres will close permanently
Orange County to test digital vaccine passport program
Protest after chief says officer meant to use Taser, not gun
'Breakthrough' COVID cases: When the virus beats the vaccine
Defense set to take turn in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death
Show More
LA County continues to see decline in COVID-19
Former porn star Mary Carey running for CA governor in recall
Minivan crashes through Westlake District Rite Aid store
Student killed after police-involved shooting at TN school: officials
Reseda mother accused of killing kids was unstable, paranoid, court docs allege
More TOP STORIES News