Eyewitness News at 5am - April 2, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - April 2, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims in Orange mass shooting identified by family
Suspect in Orange mass shooting knew all 4 victims
Border Patrol describes moments after disturbing toddler video
Officers could have ended George Floyd's restraint, duty sergeant says
Santa Anita Park to welcome back fans Friday
OC shooting: Boy, 9, died in his mother's arms, DA says
Dog left in hot car with frozen foods in Palm Desert
Show More
Food-delivery robots get rolling in LA
K-9 sniffs out $60,000 worth of fentanyl stuffed into breakfast burritos
Easter Sunday Mass available to stream on ABC7
Huggies diapers and Scott toilet paper may soon get more expensive
Fontana ER nurse beats COVID, vows to help patients
More TOP STORIES News