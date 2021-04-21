Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 21, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 21, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
DOJ announces Minneapolis police investigation, sources say
Ohio police officer shoots, kills girl holding knife: Officials
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
Document: Kristin Smart once buried in suspect's backyard
Judge orders LA to offer shelter for homeless on Skid Row
Streets remain calm as SoCal reacts to Chauvin verdict
Show More
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
Migrant boys, 7 and 13, rescued from Rio Grande
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
LA supervisors vote to return Bruce's Beach to owners' descendants
Pelosi criticized after thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing' his life
More TOP STORIES News