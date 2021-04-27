Eyewitness News at 5am - April 27, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - April 27, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Shots apparently fired during standoff with murder suspect in Fullerton
Recall Newsom effort officially meets signature requirement, report says
Construction crane topples into Rancho Palos Verdes home
Man in body armor who was killed by police in Hollywood identified
Disneyland's Sleeping Beauty castle reawakens
Who are SoCal's top NFL draft prospects?
Video captures brawl inside airport in Miami; 1 arrested
Show More
Angels' Ohtani achieves feat not seen since Babe Ruth
Supreme Court to take up right to carry guns for self-defense
Judge rejects warning claims by family of man killed in Malibu Creek State Park
Kanye West sneakers fetch record $1.8M at private sale
New mass-vaccination site opens at OC's Great Park
More TOP STORIES News