AIR7 HD above Disneyland ahead of grand reopening
Watch Now
Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 30, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 30, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Disneyland set to welcome back guests Friday
LA County sees drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines
OC woman's death after vaccination spurs concern from family
Evacuation orders lifted for Thousand Oaks fire
SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures in store for region on Friday
44 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at Israeli holy site
Woodland Hills hits 100 degrees for 1st time this year
Show More
Lady Gaga dognapping suspects arrested, LAPD says
Anti-vaccination critics blast Orange County officials
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
Where is my Golden State stimulus check?
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
More TOP STORIES News