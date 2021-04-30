Eyewitness News at 5am - April 30, 2021

Eyewitness News at 5am - April 30, 2021

LIVE: Disneyland set to welcome back guests Friday
LA County sees drop in demand for COVID-19 vaccines
OC woman's death after vaccination spurs concern from family
Evacuation orders lifted for Thousand Oaks fire
SoCal forecast: Hot temperatures in store for region on Friday
44 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at Israeli holy site
Woodland Hills hits 100 degrees for 1st time this year
Lady Gaga dognapping suspects arrested, LAPD says
Anti-vaccination critics blast Orange County officials
MAP: How many people are vaccinated in your zip code?
Where is my Golden State stimulus check?
Anne Douglas, widow of late actor Kirk Douglas, dies at 102
