Eyewitness News at 5am - April 7, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - April 7, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger describes wild chase that ended in crash in Pomona
Long Beach Convention Center to shelter migrant children
2 arrested in assault on Asian couple at Ontario Mills mall
Total Recalled: Story of America's wildest, largest recall election
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial
Here's what rides, restaurants will be open when Disneyland reopens
Boy rescued after he's found alone near Mexico border
Show More
San Bernardino County expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and up
Newsom announces plan to fully reopen CA
IE, Ventura County eligible to move into orange tier
Why the pandemic is causing a ketchup shortage?
Studio City brothers fix unwanted items to donate to people in need
More TOP STORIES News