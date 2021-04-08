Live look at Big Bear eagle nest via Friends of Big Bear Valley
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 8, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - April 8, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County vaccine appointments up for grabs? Blame scheduling
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC, AP reports
Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off George Floyd's neck
Walk-ins allowed for all adults at CSULA vaccine site
Son arrested after mother's body found in LA-area dumpster
SoCal brother-sister arrested in real-estate scheme
Show More
Did George Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'
Dramatic LAPD bodycam video released in racial profiling lawsuit
Biden expected to announce gun control actions Thursday
Best Buy launches $200 membership program to fight Amazon
8 injured, 1 person unaccounted for after paint plant explosion
More TOP STORIES News