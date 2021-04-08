Eyewitness News at 5am - April 8, 2021

LA County vaccine appointments up for grabs? Blame scheduling
NFL pro killed 5, including 2 children, then self in SC, AP reports
Charges filed against teen driver in deadly Lamborghini crash
Expert: Chauvin never took knee off George Floyd's neck
Walk-ins allowed for all adults at CSULA vaccine site
Son arrested after mother's body found in LA-area dumpster
SoCal brother-sister arrested in real-estate scheme
Did George Floyd really yell, 'I ate too many drugs?'
Dramatic LAPD bodycam video released in racial profiling lawsuit
Biden expected to announce gun control actions Thursday
Best Buy launches $200 membership program to fight Amazon
8 injured, 1 person unaccounted for after paint plant explosion
