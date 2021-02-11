Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 11, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA vaccine shortage prompts 2-day closure of Dodger Stadium site
OC vaccine site avoids loss of thousands of doses
Rep. Lieu: Trump ran out of nonviolent options to keep power
Increase in attacks on Asian-Americans seen
Mountain lion attacks on pets spark concern for IE community
Fully vaccinated people can skip COVID quarantines, CDC says
California Dreaming: Cultural diversity in the Golden State
Show More
These SoCal lizards bite their partner in the head during sex
Prominent anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. booted off Instagram
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Beloved East LA boxing coach loses battle with COVID
IE wineries hoping long weekend will boost business
More TOP STORIES News