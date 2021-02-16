BREAKING NEWS
Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 16, 2021
KABC
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LA County hits milestone to let elementary schools reopen
CSULA mass vaccination site to open Tuesday
1 person in custody after chase ends at Studio City mall
Biden extending ban on housing foreclosures during pandemic
Armed robbers targeting Rolexes in Melrose area, police say
NC tornado kills 3, injures at least 10
Bulldog puppies stolen from North Hollywood family
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in El Monte
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
Catalina Island businesses hopeful as visitors start returning
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
