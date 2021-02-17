WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
Full Story
Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 17, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA school board votes to overhaul police force
Biden says life may be back to normal by Christmas 2021
OC inches closer to moving into less-restrictive red tier
Trump Plaza in Atlantic City brought down by implosion
Suspect in stolen car leads police on chase from Carson to Eagle Rock
Fire rips through 2 luxury yachts in San Pedro
Daniel Silva speaks out on death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie
Show More
Suspect runs onto freeway after stolen van chase through West LA
Biden optimistic on reopening of elementary schools
Many LA schools still have some steps to follow before reopening
Former inmate graduates with honors from CSULB
Mass vaccination site opens at CSULA
More TOP STORIES News