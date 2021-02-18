Live look at SoCal: Big Bear, Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 18, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
Motorcycle chase through LA County ends in Anaheim
Power grid struggles in Texas similar to those in California
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
Azusa Pacific University back open after bomb threat
Woman killed, teen injured in West Los Angeles car crash
Show More
25-year veteran of LASD dies of coronavirus-related illness
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
Free COVID testing offered at several Black churches in LA County
Elementary school worker severely beaten at Rosemead bus stop
City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
More TOP STORIES News