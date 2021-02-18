Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 18, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom, lawmakers reach deal on $600 COVID relief payments
Wind-driven mulch fire raging in Ontario
Motorcycle chase through LA County ends in Anaheim
Power grid struggles in Texas similar to those in California
CA DMV sends woman Real ID with photo of her wearing mask
Azusa Pacific University back open after bomb threat
Woman killed, teen injured in West Los Angeles car crash
Show More
25-year veteran of LASD dies of coronavirus-related illness
Capitol riot: UCLA student, 22, arrested in Costa Mesa
Free COVID testing offered at several Black churches in LA County
Elementary school worker severely beaten at Rosemead bus stop
City of Los Angeles suing maker of 'ghost gun' parts
More TOP STORIES News