Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 23, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after chase in South LA area
3 children airlifted after car crashes into SoCal daycare
Spectrum restores service to SoCal customers after outage
CA lawmakers approve $600 stimulus payments
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
Deputy finds missing 13-year-old girl in Florida motel
Former security officials to testify about U.S. Capitol siege failures
Show More
Hard-hit LA County communities among lowest vaccinated, data shows
Wife of drug kingpin 'El Chapo' arrested on US drug charges
Southern California actress guest stars on 'The Good Doctor'
COVID-19 vaccine could cause mammogram result confusion, doctors say
TrackMan tech helping pro golfers improve their game
More TOP STORIES News