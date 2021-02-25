Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 25, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD motorcycle officer struck by SUV, rushed to hospital
Hollywood shooting: Man wounded, has 2 dogs stolen from him
Wind-driven fire damages multiple homes in Bloomington
LA Council moves forward with 'hero pay' for grocery workers
CA tops 50K virus deaths after LA reports backlog in records
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in SoCal car crash
Researchers find worrying new coronavirus variant in NYC
Show More
Fire destroys South LA commercial building, damages second
Grandmother in Australia tackles purse thief
The long road back for Tiger Woods
LA County prepared to offer vaccine to teachers
Inland Empire schools beginning to reopen
More TOP STORIES News