Eyewitness News at 5am - Feb. 26, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Firefighters battling huge fire in industrial area of Compton
LASD motorcycle deputy killed in Lakewood crash
Lady Gaga's dog walker shot, French bulldogs stolen in Hollywood
Stimulus update: House to vote on COVID relief bill today
Tiger Woods does not remember crash, sheriff says
'Black box' in Woods SUV could yield clues to cause of wreck
SoCal girl cries for joy when told she's returning to school
Show More
FDA to consider Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorization
IE educator who lost battle with COVID remembered as inspiring mentor
More Americans now say they will get COVID-19 vaccine
Best Buy lays off 5,000 workers and will close more stores
Ruth E. Carter becomes 2nd costume designer to earn Hollywood star
More TOP STORIES News