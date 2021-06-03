Eyewitness News at 5am - June 3, 2021

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News at 5am - June 3, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Agua Dulce fire station shooting suspect identified
Even vaccinated CA workers may have to keep masks on
Sexual assault suspect who broke into Fontana apartment arrested
LA County's herd immunity projection pushed back amid slowed vax pace
1st look at Spiderman ride, food at Avengers Campus
Study: 10% of LA County residents plan to move away in the next year
Bobcat spotted stalking Los Feliz
Show More
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Bidens at Windsor Castle
Coach K to speak about retirement plans today
Utah girls, 9 and 4, crash parents' car in attempted trip to CA
Family members identify firefighter killed in Agua Dulce shooting
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
More TOP STORIES News