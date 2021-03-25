Live look at Big Bear eagle nest via Friends of Big Bear Valley
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - March 25, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protesters, police face off at Echo Park Lake
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Murder suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Baldwin Park
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
Fire traps people on roof of DTLA building
Gun violence continues to be a challenge for LAPD
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
Show More
Chrissy Teigen shuts down Twitter account
Concern over COVID variants persists in LA County
Top minds on task to keep Highway 1 beautiful and open
OC hopeful for move to orange tier
South LA water main break causes sinkhole
More TOP STORIES News