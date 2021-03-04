Eyewitness News at 5am - March 4, 2021

Related topics:
newseyewitness news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Car fire prompts closure of several EB 60 FWY lanes in Hacienda Heights
3 injured after SUV plows into homeless encampment in Brentwood
California to give 40% of vaccine doses to vulnerable areas
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
LAPD officer dies days after being hit by car in South LA
'I-5 Strangler' died of strangulation in prison, autopsy finds
Former police chief facing dozens of attempted murder charges in alleged arsons
Show More
As COVID-19 rates decline, fans could return to CA baseball stadiums
Oxnard police find crocodile during drug bust
High school baseball team suspended over photos violating health orders
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News