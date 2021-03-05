Eyewitness News at 5am - March 5, 2021

Newsom focused on vaccinating underserved communities
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
LA County officials warn against spring travel as case tick upward
Young graduate from Corona dies in freak accident
New COVID-19 vaccine site to open at USC campus
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
Man in stable condition after being shot by South Gate police
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
CSUCI nursing students volunteering to help with COVID-19 vaccination
Woman shot in leg during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant
Temecula veteran gets mortgage-free home thanks to Gary Sinise
