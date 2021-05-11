Live look at SoCal: Downtown L.A., Santa Monica & more
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 11, 2021
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Eyewitness News at 5am - May 11, 2021
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
news
eyewitness news
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen U-Haul suspect arrested after fiery chase across LA, OC
5 migrant girls found abandoned near the border in Texas
LA County could hit herd immunity by July, Ferrer says
Lakers fan speaks out after alleging he lost eye to police projectile
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Stimulus checks, rent relief: Newsom unveils CA recovery plan
Pipeline cyberattack may mean higher SoCal gas prices
Show More
Video shows teens attack, rob Asian man in NorCal
Monstrous-looking sea creature washes up on OC beach
San Luis Obispo officer killed while serving warrant
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
Mariachis serenade moms in Boyle Heights on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News